8-year-old spends birthday donating gifts to hospital

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 8-year-old Cate Brossia chose to spend her birthday donating over 400 gifts to the children at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

“I got gifts too and I want to cheer up other people with toys... because well... they made me cheer up,” says Brossia.

Brossia spent her seventh birthday at ProMedica, where she was diagnosed with new-onset diabetes. That diagnosis started a long learning process for her and her family.

“I’m really proud of Cate, and have been from the beginning,” said Dr. Kathleen Moltz.

“Having a diagnosis of diabetes is a hard thing for a child and for a family. She and her family have really taken that and always looked for the positive side of things.”

Being the positive kid that she is, Cate and her parents made the decision to make other kids feel better on Cate’s birthday. She was inspired to do the toy drive after playing with toys from the hospital’s gift closet during her stay at ProMedica.

Donated toys and games help and comfort children who are receiving treatment.

“Being able to give them something that’s familiar, that they’ve seen at the store or at a friends house.... it is helpful reducing the stress and anxiety of being in a hospital,” says Dr. Moltz.

“We wanted to make sure that she felt like this diagnosis wasn’t so much a burden, but a blessing for others,” says Alicia, Cate’s mom.

The family plans to continue giving to the hospital every year during the month of June.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

