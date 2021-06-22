Traffic
Block Communications files to dismiss lawsuit from City of Toledo

By WTVG Staff
Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Block Communications Inc. filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit from the City of Toledo on Tuesday seeking to recoup the money the city paid to move utility lines for the Summit Street reconstruction project.

In a statement, BCI said the company should not be responsible for the costs as the city willingly paid to move the cable lines.

The statement reads as follows:

First, the City knowingly, willingly, and properly agreed to cover, and did cover, the cost of moving Buckeye’s lines. A year later the City cannot willy-nilly change its mind, turn back the clock and go for a “re-do”.
Second, Ohio law provides clearly that when the government undertakes an aesthetic streetscape beautification projects such as this, the government must cover the cost of any utility relocations, not the private companies that just happen to have facilities in the project area.
Finally, it certainly seems wholly illogical that the City is considering adopting a resolution to sue us when, if they will check their files, they’ll see that they have already sued us. We look forward to having the court review this matter and to an order dismissing the City’s lawsuit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

