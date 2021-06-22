Traffic
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.
A woman driving southbound crossed the median and hit another car head-on.(Michigan State Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A dad in Michigan witnessed a traffic accident in his rearview mirror that killed two of his daughters on Father’s Day.

According to Michigan State Police, a 21-year-old woman was driving a Mercury Montego south on I-75 in Bagley Township around 2:30 p.m.

In an attempt to avoid a collision, she crossed the median and hit a Toyota Prius head-on.

Kaele Lynn Polzin, 22, and Sara Summerlyn Polzin, 16, passengers in the Prius, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The father of the Polzin sisters was driving in a separate vehicle in front of them and saw the accident happen. He told police they were on their way to a family vacation.

Police said a 22-year-old woman from Rochester, who was driving the Prius, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The woman driving the Montego was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“No one is to blame. This was an accident. A huge unpreventable tragedy,” the Polzin sisters’ mother wrote in a message on GoFundMe. “A split second took away two of my babies. Please don’t compound my pain with anger and lies.”

