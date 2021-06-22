Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Helping Hands of St. Louis reopens dining room to community

The non-profit serves a hot meal at the kitchen Monday-Friday
By Christina Williams
Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being closed to the public for nearly a year and half, those who count on Helping Hands of St. Louis can now go inside, sit down and enjoy a hot meal. Monday marked the first time for community members to gather together, chat with volunteers and break bread around a table.

The pandemic forced the non-profit to quickly adapt while still serving the need on Toledo’s east side.

“We span the gamut. It’s people that maybe need a little help all the way to those who are homeless and having a real hard time finding their next meal,” says David Smith, the Chief Food Specialist at Helping Hands of St. Louis.

Volunteers and staff got creative and immediately started offering cold sack lunches to go during the pandemic. After the winter, hot meals were then offered box style from an outdoor window. Now, everyone has a chance to mingle, sit together and eat lunch.

“You know when the freezer or the refrigerator gets low this place has been here from day one,” says Henry Olah. Olah is a familiar face at the center on Sixth Street in Toledo. He lives in a nearby neighborhood and says he’s used the place for years as a way to bridge the gap. He greeted volunteers with a smile today and a speech filled with gratitude. Olah says he also volunteers at the center, taking out the trash and helping sort clothes in the free clothing store.

With upwards of 200 people to feed on any given day, Smith says he has to get creative. Right now, the ovens in the kitchen are not working. Smith says they have been recalibrated and checked but are no longer holding a temperature above 315 degrees. Helping Hands of St. Louis launched a fundraiser to find the cash to buy a used commercial stovetop and oven. The goal is $15K and they are about halfway there. Despite the setback, Smith says he will find a way to serve hot food daily so that everyone leaves with a smile and a little extra pep in their step.

Donations can be made online at https://catholiccharitiesnwo.org/product/donate/ – Catholic Charities secure website. Or mail a check to Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo, 1933 Spielbusch Ave., Toledo, OH 43604. Please note donations are for “HHSL Stove.”

“We’re not opposed to a used stove, as long as it’s in good working condition,” Ms. Shrewsbery says. “If some restaurant owner or facility has one they’d like to donate to us, please let me know.” Please call her at 419.691.0613, ext.101, if you have a restaurant-grade stove you’d like to donate.

Helping Hands of St. Louis is located at 443 Sixth St. in Toledo. Meals are served Mon-Fri from 10:30-12:30 in the basement. Anyone in need is welcome.

