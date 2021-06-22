June 22nd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and cool today with a high in the upper 60s. A patch of clouds are likely on Wednesday with a sprinkle or two possible. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the middle 80s. Friday will stay warm with highs in the middle 80s. Showers and storms are likely late Friday afternoon and overnight. Showers and storms are also likely over the weekend into Monday with highs near 80.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.