Legendary musician, Toledo native Ike Stubblefield dies at 69

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Legendary musician and Toledo native Ike Stubblefield has died at the age of 69.

Stubblefield moved to Georgia two decades ago, where he owned two jazz clubs and continued to perform. He most recently resided in Athens, Georgia, where he passed away on June 19.

We are saddened to share the news of the loss of Ike Stubblefield. Our prayers, thoughts and condolences to his family, fellow musicians, friends and fans. Rest in Peace Ike ❤️🎶❤️ #ikestubblefield pic.twitter.com/jZsS8pIgmT — AtlantaBluesSociety (@AtlBluesSociety) June 21, 2021

Stubblefield was born June 7, 1952, in Toledo. His music career started in the late 1960s when he began playing keyboards with the Motown Review in Detroit, for performers such as the Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, and Stevie Wonder.

He made his fame performing the Hammond B3 organ. In the 1970s, he performed with B.B. King, Ike & Tina Turner, Curtis Mayfield, Al Green, Eric Clapton, and Rod Stewart.

In the 1970s and 80s, Stubblefield was a studio musician, composer, songwriter, and producer who worked with Quincy Jones and Phil Spector, among others.

More recently, Stubblefield performed on Clapton’s European tour during 2005, and he recorded with CeeLo Green in 2010.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.