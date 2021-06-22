ODOT plans new interchange at I-475 and US 20A

Maumee, Ohio (WTVG) - Big changes are coming to I-475. The Ohio Department of Transportation is adding another interchange at US20A/ Maumee Western. The project is expected to start in Spring of 2022. The construction also includes widening I-475 from Airport Highway to US-24.

Rebecca Dangelo, the public information officer for ODOT district 2 says the interchange will be a diverging diamond.

“So just like the one in Perrysburg on 25 and I-475,” says Dangelo.

In an effort to curb congestion and vehicles merging on and off the expressway, the exits to both Dussell/Sailsbury Rd and US-20A, will be via a connector road.

“If anybody is familiar with the I-75 795 area and the turnpike and it will be very similar on 475,” says Dangelo.

The city of Maumee, Monclova Township and the Lucas County Port Authority, along with both the state and federal government are supporting the $90M project.

Maumee Mayor Richard Carr says this interchange was a long time coming. In fact, he says it was promised to Dana back when former Ohio Governor George Voinovich was in office. Carr says the development in both Maumee and Monclova township is growing and access to the expressway will attract new investments from the airport into Maumee.

“I think it will generate business both east and west and I think it will create opportunities for the airport and will generate new access. Where else do you have rail access, access to I-475, I-75 and air within minutes? It’s something we need to take advantage of,” says Mayor Carr.

