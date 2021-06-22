Oregon, Washington Local receive grants from No Kid Hungry for summer meals

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two schools in northwest Ohio were among 12 school districts in the state to receive more than $200,000 in grants from No Kid Hungry. Oregon City Schools and Washington Local Schools will receive grants to expand summer meal options for kids in their districts.

The grants, in collaboration with Children’s Hunger Alliance, will offer food during the summer months to all kids and teens ages 18 and younger at no cost.

“No child should have to struggle with an empty stomach or stress about when they will eat again. These grants will help reach more kids with the food they need to grow up healthy, educated and strong,” said Eleni Towns, Associate Director for the No Kid Hungry campaign. “Making sure kids are nourished during the summer months has a strong return on investment. We applaud schools for working tirelessly this summer to support their communities and ensure all kids have the nutrition they need to be active and healthy and return to school in the fall ready to learn.”

No Kid Hungry is helping families find summer meals near them through our Free Meals Finder map and texting hotline. Parents and caregivers can text the word “FOOD” (or “COMIDA”) to 877-877 to find sites in their neighborhood.

The complete list of districts in Ohio to receive funding is:

Euclid City Schools

Maple Heights City Schools

East Cleveland City Schools

Horizon Science Academy Cleveland Middle School

Oregon City Schools

Horizon Science Academy Springfield

Celina City Schools

Southern Local Schools - Meigs County

Hillsboro City Schools - Ohio

Washington Local Schools

Mount Vernon City School District

Urban Community School

