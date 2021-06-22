Small businesses offer major signing bonuses to attract new hires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Small businesses across the country have been fighting to find employees during the pandemic and some local businesses are taking it one step further to attract new hires.

Dave Smith of Dave Smith’s Appliance Services in Toledo is now offering upwards of a $5,000 signing bonus to attract experienced technicians. Smith says finding experienced major appliance technicians is already hard enough since it’s a trade skill that isn’t taught in school and the years of training it takes to become highly skilled at the job.

However, since his team saw a 50% increase in work due to the pandemic, with more people using and breaking appliances, he says the bonuses are worth it to find the right technicians.

“So our workload has increased dramatically, because it just costs so much to train people from scratch. So, a $5,000 signing bonus seems like a lot, and it is, it’s a lot of money, but it’s a lot cheaper than training someone in house from scratch in comparison,” says Smith.

For a technician with two years of experience, they will get a $2,000 bonus, and an additional $1,000 for every year of experience after that, up to $5,000.

With unemployment benefits ending this week, Dave says he’s already seen an increase in applicants, with seven coming in this week.

“If an experienced technician walked into my door right now, in fact, two of them, I would hire them right now, we’re just that busy and they’re just so rare. So for young people who are looking for a trade where there’s a lot of job security, this is a very good one. It’s very rewarding, it pays pretty well, the benefits are good,” Smith said.

The bonuses will be offered until August and the positions include full health insurance, dental and vision, 401k matching and more.

The company is also open to hiring 1-2 people interested in an apprenticeship, these do not include the signing bonuses but are paid positions and a chance to work your way up in the lucrative trade.

For more information, go to davesmithappliace.com

