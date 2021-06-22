Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Special Olympian gets the surprise of her life on her 60th birthday

Beth Meyer learned today that she will be competing at the Special Olympics USA Games next year.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is a day a local woman will never forget. Beth Meyer celebrated 60 years around the sun Monday, and a lot of people came out to mark the milestone. But it’s what happened next that made this day so special for Beth.

“I was speechless at first, I just couldn’t hardly believe it,” she says.

Beth was one of the first residents at Bittersweet Farms, an organization that provides housing and programs for adolescents and adults on the autism spectrum. An avid swimmer, Beth has won multiple medals at statewide Special Olympics meets. Now, it’s on to a national stage.

What she thought was just a birthday celebration turned into a celebration of her accomplishments as a swimmer too. Steve Mentrek is the Day Program Director at Bittersweet Farms.

“It brings tears to your eyes. She had no clue what was happening, and that was the most amazing part. She had no idea the Special Olympics was going to award her this opportunity today.”

Beth has been chosen to represent Ohio at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando next June.

“Even if I don’t win, I’m going to be brave in my attempt of trying, that’s for sure,” she says.

“Beth is such a hard-working athlete,” says Kelley Watson, Lucas County Special Olympics Coordinator. She says Beth competes in everything from freestyle to breaststroke and backstroke. “She gives 100% to everything, so I knew this would be overwhelming to her. It was so wonderful to see this happen.”

While there is still a lot of excitement about today’s announcement, Beth says her focus now is bringing back the gold medal to Ohio.

“I’m glad I’m going when I still have some oomph left in me to try to win the gold medal,” she says. “I am hoping I can come out on top of the podium on this.”

Although everyone here today won’t be able to with her in Orlando next year, Steve says Beth will have a lot of people cheering her on from home.

“This is such a special day. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see someone achieve their dreams,” says Kelley. “And to be part of it, it makes you tear up because it comes from the heart. We all just want her to excel and achieve just like everyone who is part of Bittersweet Farms.”

And long after learning about her trip to the USA Games, Beth still had to pinch herself.

“This is my 60th birthday, and I got this amazing gift,” says Beth. “It’s the best gift ever! I can’t believe this.”

Beth begins her training for the national competition right away. In addition to the pool time she’ll be putting in here at home, Beth will attend special training sessions in Columbus and Cincinnati in the months ahead.

She competes in Orlando next June.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are searching for 12-year-old Aaliyah Schaefer.
Missing Toledo youth located
Hail from Hudson, Mich. June 20, 2021. [PHOTO: Jeffery Thornton]
Michigan woman hit by hail
A home in Riga was damaged by a June 20, 2021 storm
Confirmed tornado damages multiple homes in Riga
A car crashes into a Toledo apartment with a man and his dog inside
VIDEO: Car crashes into Toledo apartment with man inside
West Nile Virus detected in Lucas County mosquitoes

Latest News

Cate Brossia donates gifts on her 8th birthday.
8-year-old spends birthday donating gifts to hospital
ODOT is adding a new interchange off I-475 at US 20A starting in the Spring of 2022.
ODOT plans new interchange at I-475 and US 20A
Cate Brossia donates gifts to ProMedica Toledo Hospital on her 8th birthday.
Bright Side 6.22
WLS Summer Camp addresses mental health
WLS Summer Camp addresses mental health