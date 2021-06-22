Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

St. Louis shooting kills 3 people, leaves 4 others wounded

Police respond to a shooting in St. Louis on Monday. Authorities said three people died in the...
Police respond to a shooting in St. Louis on Monday. Authorities said three people died in the shooting.(Source: KSDK/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in St. Louis has left three people dead and four others wounded.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. Monday to the city’s Greater Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Police Chief John Hayden says two men were found dead outside a convenience store. A third collapsed and died in the courtyard of an elementary school.

Four more shooting victims showed up at hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Hayden says investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

St. Louis saw a near-record number of killings last year, with 262, and is on about the same pace in 2021.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hail from Hudson, Mich. June 20, 2021. [PHOTO: Jeffery Thornton]
Michigan woman hit by hail
A home in Riga was damaged by a June 20, 2021 storm
Confirmed tornado damages multiple homes in Riga
A car crashes into a Toledo apartment with a man and his dog inside
VIDEO: Car crashes into Toledo apartment with man inside
West Nile Virus detected in Lucas County mosquitoes
Police searching for missing Toledo youth

Latest News

Black, a retired staff sergeant, has terminal colon cancer that he blames on the burn pits....
Dying veteran targets burn pits as source of cancer
Black, a retired staff sergeant, has terminal colon cancer that he blames on the burn pits....
Dying veterans blames burn pits for his cancer
Then-President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church last June to take a photo after...
Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park
A Sri Lankan policeman looks at a dead turtle that washed ashore in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June...
Dead turtles, dolphins, whale wash ashore in Sri Lanka after ship fire