Summit County woman experiencing heat-related illnesses dies while hiking the Grand Canyon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A hiker from Northeast Ohio died after suffering from apparent heat-related illnesses in Grand Canyon National Park.

Michelle Meder was on a multi-day backpacking trip on a stretch of a park trail in Arizona, according to officials.

The 53-year-old Hudson woman became disoriented and eventually fell unconscious on the trail on June 19. Park rangers responded and determined that she died from what was believed to be heat-related symptoms a day later on June 20.

The temperatures measured in the area on the day of Meder’s death were approximately 115 degrees.

“Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and death. Be aware that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather.”

The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner are continuing to investigate Meder’s death.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.