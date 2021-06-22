Summit County woman experiencing heat-related illnesses dies while hiking the Grand Canyon
Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A hiker from Northeast Ohio died after suffering from apparent heat-related illnesses in Grand Canyon National Park.
Michelle Meder was on a multi-day backpacking trip on a stretch of a park trail in Arizona, according to officials.
The 53-year-old Hudson woman became disoriented and eventually fell unconscious on the trail on June 19. Park rangers responded and determined that she died from what was believed to be heat-related symptoms a day later on June 20.
The temperatures measured in the area on the day of Meder’s death were approximately 115 degrees.
The National Park Service and Coconino County Medical Examiner are continuing to investigate Meder’s death.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.