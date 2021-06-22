Three shootings, three dead, two others injured in violent Toledo weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a grim weekend on the streets of Toledo. The city recorded three more murders.

The first murder happened on Friday at Miracle Manor apartments. Police say a suspect drove thru the parking lot and shot and killed 21 year old Michael Patterson. Police have no motive or suspect.

Then police say 25 year old Tytiana Turner shot and killed her cousin Eric Hopkins Junior.

Police say on Sunday three people were shot on Fellows Street. A three year old, the child’s mother and father. Detectives say the father, Dameus Rapp was killed.

“They can help us investigate these crimes that happened over the weekend by calling crime stoppers and giving us all the information they have. So we can fully investigate these crimes,” said Lt. Paul Davis.

The number to Crime Stoppers is 419-255-1111

