Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Three shootings, three dead, two others injured in violent Toledo weekend

By Alexis Means
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was a grim weekend on the streets of Toledo. The city recorded three more murders.

The first murder happened on Friday at Miracle Manor apartments. Police say a suspect drove thru the parking lot and shot and killed 21 year old Michael Patterson. Police have no motive or suspect.

Then police say 25 year old Tytiana Turner shot and killed her cousin Eric Hopkins Junior.

Police say on Sunday three people were shot on Fellows Street. A three year old, the child’s mother and father. Detectives say the father, Dameus Rapp was killed.

“They can help us investigate these crimes that happened over the weekend by calling crime stoppers and giving us all the information they have. So we can fully investigate these crimes,” said Lt. Paul Davis.

The number to Crime Stoppers is 419-255-1111

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police were called to the scene around 1:10 a.m
One dead, two injured in Sunday morning shooting
A man from Adrian is dead after a crash in Monroe County.
Two dead, one injured in Monroe County crash
One person is dead after a shooting in Toledo.
One person dead, three others injured after 3 separate shootings in Toledo
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an injury crash in Fulton County. (Source WOIO)
Truck driver injured during crash on US 20 in Fulton County
Three people taken to hospital after crash in Toledo.
Three people injured after crash in Toledo

Latest News

First Responder of the Week - Port Clinton Police Chief Robert Hickman
First Responder of the Week - Port Clinton Police Chief Robert Hickman
The non-profit just reopened the dining room for community meals.
Helping Hands of St. Louis reopens dining room to community
A violent weekend in Toledo
A violent weekend in Toledo
The BBB wants storms victims to beware of food assistance scam
Scammers try to take advantage of busy Amazon Prime Days