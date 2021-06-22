Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
WLS Summer Camp addresses mental health

Activities give students relief all while sparking creativity
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Schools are feeling the pressure to accelerate learning this summer, but some are taking this time to focus on the mental health of students.

Washington Local Schools is hosting a summer camp for students at Jefferson Junior High. Students are enjoying fun activities such as building birdhouses and creating vision boards.

“From the very beginning when we started to talk about what we would do this summer, at the front end of that was mental health,” WLS superintendent Kadee Anstadt said. “Before achievement must be belonging. We need our kids to feel a sense of belonging here and that they have a purpose.”

The Summer camp is made possible by partners such as NWO Stem, BGSU, Toledo Zoo, Heritage Sylvania, Lucas County Soil and Conservation, Challenger Learning Center, Junior Achievement of NWO, Partners in Education, 4H, Ohio Division of Wildlife, and VEX Robotics.

