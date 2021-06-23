And the 5th and final winner of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million drawing is...

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The final drawing for Ohio’s vaccine lottery was announced Wednesday, and the winner was a woman from Cincinnati.

Esperanza Diaz took home the million dollar prize.

Announced moments later, Sydney Daum of Brecksville was awarded the 4-year scholarship.

Overall, five people won the million dollar jackpot, as well as five young people that won full-ride scholarships to any Ohio public university.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced the giveaway would use COVID funds as a way to drive vaccinations against the coronavirus. Winners must have received a COVID-19 vaccination in order to be eligible.

