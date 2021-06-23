Bridal Boom: Wedding season busiest ever after pandemic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With most weddings put on pause last year, wedding planners are getting the double whammy this season, from brides of both 2020 and 2021 trying to plan their weddings in the same season.

One of the biggest wedding planning companies in town, Bee for the Day, says they had about 45 weddings last year, with many brides doing more microbudget, smaller affairs. This year, they are booked solid with more than 100 weddings, with a wedding season that typically starts in June/July starting as early as March. Phone calls are off the hook for many brides trying to make last-minute arrangements.

Brooke Lauber-Cobb, the owner of Bee for the Day, says you could expect about 80% of your guest list attending pre-pandemic, so they anticipated brides should expect a 70% turnout this year. But they’re seeing a 90% RSVP rate, which isn’t a big surprise -- everyone wants to get out and celebrate.

The planners are also managing the shortage of staffing for deliveries, available venues, and the increase of material costs. Lauber-Cobb advises brides to have the foresight of what they are looking for and make firm decisions, but be prepared to change and pivot as well.

One positive effect of the pandemic is an overall focus on what’s important on the big day, including the intangibles.

“One thing I think the pandemic helped us to see is what’s important. So all of the things people would spend money on that were not necessarily necessary, we realized what all could be taken away from us,” said Lauber-Cobb.

“So they’re really focusing on the celebrations and the words at the ceremony, and the people attending the ceremony to be present and the making of the memories, the video, the photography, the bands. So that’s what people are really focused on and having a really great celebration with their families and friends, so whatever money that would go toward, that’s what’s increasing.”

Lauber-Cobb says some 2020 brides who didn’t continue planning for their 2021 dates are now behind those who kept the train rolling, so the biggest ask is for brides, no matter how long they’ve waited for or pushed back their weddings, to have patience and be flexible in this year’s planning process.

Michelle Fairchild of Meredith Party Rentals says from what she’s seen, people are upping the ante, adding 5-10% minimum to their wedding budgets. Her company is booked on deliveries through the end of September.

“We’ve been doing this for over 30 years and I have never seen a summer like we’re having this summer. We are literally almost booked solid through the end of September with events because people are going so overboard,” said Fairchild. “They are actually going over the top, making it bigger and better than they had even planned on, because people don’t want to sit around anymore, they want to get out and they want to enjoy each other.”

Fairchild also said a common misconception is saving money on outdoor backyard weddings. Between having to get tents, bathrooms, catering and more, she advises your better off going with a banquet that does all the heavy lifting.

