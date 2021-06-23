Traffic
City employee suspended after gun stolen from cab of garbage truck

The grants include $12 million for the Maumee River cleanup, and $400,000 for the City of Toledo.
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A City of Toledo employee has been suspended without pay after a gun was stolen from his lunchbox inside his garbage truck.

William Moore, 52, will also face disciplinary actions, according to city spokesperson Ignazio Messina.

On June 15, Moore was outside his vehicle picking up trash in an alley behind the 3200 block of Lagrange. When he went to get his lunchbox, he noticed it was missing, including a Smith and Wesson revolver that was inside.

Moore found the lunchbox in the alley a short time later, but the gun was missing. Moore told authorities he believes a group of juvenile males stole the lunchbox and gun.

