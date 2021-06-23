Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Elizabeth Scott Community lifts COVID-19 visitor restrictions

Visitors are now able to stop in without an appointment
Visitors are now able to stop in without an appointment
Visitors are now able to stop in without an appointment(WTVG)
By Christina Williams
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monclova Twp., Ohio (WTVG) - Big changes are coming to nursing and assisted living facilities across the state.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine passed an order requiring all facilities to allow visitors without an appointment. At Elizabeth Scott Communities today marks the first day of the open door policy. Family members and friends are able to freely visit with residents without an appointment. For those who spent months in isolation, then relying on windows and social media apps to see family members, the ability for a surprise visit is bound to lift spirits.

Today, Lou Ann Brettel stopped by to visit with her 95-year-old mother. She stopped into an afternoon snack and was able to chat and drop off some items she picked up for her mother at the grocery store.

“It’s a big day. Like back to normal it feels really good,” says Brettel.

Elizabeth Scott management says this is a welcome change but they are promising to still remain vigilant against COVID-19. Each visitor must wear a mask in the facility and complete a self health screening before entering.

“I think it’s a welcome change and I think the resident benefit is going to be the greatest. To be able to see family again and not have a scheduled visit, it’s going to be better for sure,” says Matt Bucher with Elizabeth Scott Community.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a homicide after the body of Theodore Walker was found at...
Authorities investigating homicide at Ottawa Park
Toledo Police are searching for 12-year-old Aaliyah Schaefer.
Missing Toledo youth located
ODOT is adding a new interchange off I-475 at US 20A starting in the Spring of 2022.
ODOT plans new interchange at I-475 and US 20A
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Traffic has been redirected around Airport Hwy and Holloway Road after a fire at an industrial...
Roads reopen after fire at Buckeye Cable

Latest News

Ohio's final Vax-a-Million Drawing set for Wednesday night
Ohio's final Vax-a-Million Drawing set for Wednesday night
No lines at the Toledo Recreational Center the day before it closes.
Mass vaccination site closing in Lucas County
Mass Vaccination sites closing
Mass Vaccine Sites Closing
WLS launches Foundation, receives hefty grant
WLS launches foundation, receives hefty grant
Tips for warding off email hackers