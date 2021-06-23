Elizabeth Scott Community lifts COVID-19 visitor restrictions

Monclova Twp., Ohio (WTVG) - Big changes are coming to nursing and assisted living facilities across the state.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine passed an order requiring all facilities to allow visitors without an appointment. At Elizabeth Scott Communities today marks the first day of the open door policy. Family members and friends are able to freely visit with residents without an appointment. For those who spent months in isolation, then relying on windows and social media apps to see family members, the ability for a surprise visit is bound to lift spirits.

Today, Lou Ann Brettel stopped by to visit with her 95-year-old mother. She stopped into an afternoon snack and was able to chat and drop off some items she picked up for her mother at the grocery store.

“It’s a big day. Like back to normal it feels really good,” says Brettel.

Elizabeth Scott management says this is a welcome change but they are promising to still remain vigilant against COVID-19. Each visitor must wear a mask in the facility and complete a self health screening before entering.

“I think it’s a welcome change and I think the resident benefit is going to be the greatest. To be able to see family again and not have a scheduled visit, it’s going to be better for sure,” says Matt Bucher with Elizabeth Scott Community.

