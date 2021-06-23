Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

June 23rd Weather Forecast

Heavy Rain Possible Starting Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a sprinkle or two possible. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high in the middle 80s. Showers and storms are likely from Friday afternoon through the middle of next week at times. While the severe weather threat appears to be low at this time, the heavy rain threat is high with flooding rains possible as a cold front stalls for several days.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are searching for 12-year-old Aaliyah Schaefer.
Missing Toledo youth located
Traffic has been redirected around Airport Hwy and Holloway Road after a fire at an industrial...
Roads reopen after fire at Buckeye Cable
ODOT is adding a new interchange off I-475 at US 20A starting in the Spring of 2022.
ODOT plans new interchange at I-475 and US 20A
Hail from Hudson, Mich. June 20, 2021. [PHOTO: Jeffery Thornton]
Michigan woman hit by hail
A home in Riga was damaged by a June 20, 2021 storm
Confirmed tornado damages multiple homes in Riga

Latest News

June 23rd Weather Forecast
June 23rd Weather Forecast
6/22/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/22/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/22/21: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
6/22/21: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
6/22/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
6/22/21: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast