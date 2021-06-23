June 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a sprinkle or two possible. Highs will be in the middle 70s. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a high in the middle 80s. Showers and storms are likely from Friday afternoon through the middle of next week at times. While the severe weather threat appears to be low at this time, the heavy rain threat is high with flooding rains possible as a cold front stalls for several days.

