Lake Erie Adventure Co. harnesses COVID-era outdoor trend

HURON, Ohio (WTVG) - From a small business perspective, you might say the face of COVID launched a thousand ships.

Looking to get outdoors? Check out Lake Erie Adventure Company in Huron, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/PKm42r1uBc — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) June 23, 2021

“During COVID, we noticed just a huge trend of folks just wanting to get outdoors,” said Justin Brady who took the trend to the next level.

Brady and his wife Lisa started their own business, Lake Erie Adventure Co. Along the Huron River in Huron, Ohio, you can rent or buy paddleboards and kayaks and take them out for some fun and fresh air.

“So, right now, we do launches from this location, up the Huron River, down Mud Brook and to Lake Erie, but we also do delivery to other locations for guests,” explains Brady.

They also have bike rentals for those hitting the trails.

For pricing and hours, click here to visit the website of Lake Erie Adventure Co.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.