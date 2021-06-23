Traffic
Mass vaccination site closing in Lucas County

The mass vaccination site at the Toledo Recreational Center is closing June 24th, due to a decrease in demand.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - June 23rd and 24th are the last two days to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Lucas County mass vaccination site, located at the Lucas County Recreational Center in Maumee.

“The amount of vaccines that we’re giving out on a daily basis has been waning for some time now. And again... that mass vaccination type of work isn’t there anymore at this point in time,” says Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski.

With the mass vaccination site closing, some citizens doubt that the vaccines will continue to be easily accessible.

“Some places do have public places you can get them. But I do think it will be hard,” says Taiwan White, who is looking to get his first dose of the vaccine.

Then there are other citizens who think the mass sites are superfluous.

“I think everyone who wants a vaccination, got one for the most part... People that change their minds and determine they want one later on... I’m sure there will be options here at the health department and other locations,” says Phil Browarsky.

“There is ample opportunity to get vaccinated here in Lucas County,” assures Dr. Zgodzinski. “The idea here is to get as much of the vaccine out to those who want the vaccine. And that is really what we are trying to do with the multiple clinics we have.”

To find out more information about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Lucas County, visit https://lucascountyhealth.com/covidvaccine/.

