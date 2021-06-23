Traffic
Monroe Police request public help in missing woman case

Police in Monroe, Michigan are looking for information on a four-year-old missing persons case, after new information put her in the city on the day she disappeared.(Monroe Police Department)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for the public’s help in the search for a woman who has been missing for nearly four years.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Jenna Verhille went missing from South Rockwood, Michigan in August of 2017. In April of this year, the South Rockwood Police Department was provided with new information that she may have last been seen in Monroe, prompting an immediate investigation by Monroe Police Detectives and a call to the public for help.

Police say their investigation has so far determined that Jenna was last seen at a home in the 300 block of Riverview Ave in the early morning hours of August 18, 2017, after which she stopped posting on social media.

Anyone with information on her disappearance, or who may have seen her at that home, is asked to contact Detective Aaron Oetjens at 734-243-7510.

