Police searching for autistic, non-verbal missing man

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a missing autistic 18-year-old male Wednesday morning.

Rossford police said they are looking for Bradley Ramsey who is non-verbal. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and was reported missing after 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it was using a helicopter to search for the missing person this morning and will be sending drones in for the search.

If you see Bradley Ramsey, pictured below, you are asked to contact the police.

