State creates new College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has launched a new pilot program to help local law enforcement agencies recruit and retain a diverse workforce.

The Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment’s new College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program is an entry-level leadership development program that will operate in partnership between law enforcement agencies and institutions of higher education in Ohio. The program will pair criminal justice students with law enforcement mentors who will help develop students’ leadership skills and prepare them for a law enforcement career.

This elite honors program will pilot at Cedarville University and Central State University during the upcoming fall semester. The program will be open to qualifying upper-class criminal justice majors, and participants will be guaranteed a job with a partnering law enforcement agency upon graduation.

Law enforcement agencies that are planning to participate in the pilot project include the Beavercreek Police Department, Dublin Police Department, Fairfield Township Police Department, Fairview Park Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Lancaster Police Department, Lebanon Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Reynoldsburg Police Department, West Chester Police Department, and Xenia Police Department.

At the completion of the pilot, the College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program will expand to other law enforcement agencies, colleges, and universities in the state.

