Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

State creates new College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program

The Dodge Charger that was voted a fan favorite. (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
The Dodge Charger that was voted a fan favorite. (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has launched a new pilot program to help local law enforcement agencies recruit and retain a diverse workforce.

The Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment’s new College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program is an entry-level leadership development program that will operate in partnership between law enforcement agencies and institutions of higher education in Ohio. The program will pair criminal justice students with law enforcement mentors who will help develop students’ leadership skills and prepare them for a law enforcement career.

This elite honors program will pilot at Cedarville University and Central State University during the upcoming fall semester. The program will be open to qualifying upper-class criminal justice majors, and participants will be guaranteed a job with a partnering law enforcement agency upon graduation.

Law enforcement agencies that are planning to participate in the pilot project include the Beavercreek Police Department, Dublin Police Department, Fairfield Township Police Department, Fairview Park Police Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Lancaster Police Department, Lebanon Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Reynoldsburg Police Department, West Chester Police Department, and Xenia Police Department.

At the completion of the pilot, the College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program will expand to other law enforcement agencies, colleges, and universities in the state.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are searching for 12-year-old Aaliyah Schaefer.
Missing Toledo youth located
ODOT is adding a new interchange off I-475 at US 20A starting in the Spring of 2022.
ODOT plans new interchange at I-475 and US 20A
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day
Traffic has been redirected around Airport Hwy and Holloway Road after a fire at an industrial...
Roads reopen after fire at Buckeye Cable
Hail from Hudson, Mich. June 20, 2021. [PHOTO: Jeffery Thornton]
Michigan woman hit by hail

Latest News

Maumee Woman Has A Warning About Computer Hackers
Authorities are searching for a missing autistic 18-year-old male Wednesday morning.
Missing Rossford man found safe
Toledo Police car
Warrant issued for woman accused of stabbing dog
The grants include $12 million for the Maumee River cleanup, and $400,000 for the City of Toledo.
City employee suspended after gun stolen from cab of garbage truck