Tips for warding off email hackers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee woman had her email account hacked and now she has a warning for others.

Peggy George got a rude awakening one recent morning when her cousin called telling her that her email account had been hacked and she’d better change her password.

So Peggy signed onto her computer she discovered that scam emails had been sent out to two-thousand of her contacts.

Peggy says it read “I had a friend that was dying of cancer and that they wanted these gift cards..if they could send these gift cards... because I was just coming back from my friend’s funeral who died of COVID.”

Peggy says she was appalled “In the last 4 days I’ve had at least 100 people contact me that have said is everything OK can I help you. It breaks my heart because these are people that really would do something to help me if I needed it done.”

Chris Riling is a cybersecurity expert and says there’s a lot of basic protection rules to follow like not clicking on emails you don’t know and don’t share your passwords with anyone else.

Riling also recommends “Turn on multi-factor authentication so it’s not only based on but you entering a code or having an app on your phone.”

Riling says another area for concern is oversharing on social media by taking quizzes. “A lot of times people will go on Facebook or other social media sites and they’ll say copy and paste this into your timeline fill out the questionnaires.”

That leads to giving away too much personal information. “If a hacker tries to get into your account and they don’t know the password. They can say well.. recover password.. and a lot of times the answers to those questions you will have shared online.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.