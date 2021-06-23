Traffic
Toledo Independence Day celebration: Fireworks, food, fun, and vaccines

Fourth of July events are scheduled this year after sitting out last summer due to the...
Fourth of July events are scheduled this year after sitting out last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.(Taps Tastes and Tunes)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Independence Day fireworks will be set off Friday, July 2 from International Park. The display is set for 10:00 p.m.

The city said Promenade Park, Glass City Metropark, and Middlegrounds Metropark will offer the best views. It recommends arriving by 9:00 p.m.

Food trucks will be set up in the surrounding parks in advance of the show, starting at 5:00 p.m in Promenade Park and Glass City Metropark.

Road closures begin July 2 at 9:00 p.m. The impacted roads include the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge; Jefferson Avenue, Adams Street, and Jackson Street from North St. Clair Street to Summit Street; Summit Street from Cherry Street to Washington Street, and Monroe Street from North Superior Street to Summit Street.

Starting at 9:45 p.m., Front Street from Main Street to East Broadway will close, according to city officials.

Spectators also have a chance to get vaccinated ahead of the fireworks display. The health department and the VProject will administer COVID-19 vaccinations in Promenade Park from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m and at the Glass City Metropark from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

