Toledo Independence Day celebration: Fireworks, food, fun, and vaccines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s Independence Day fireworks will be set off Friday, July 2 from International Park. The display is set for 10:00 p.m.

The city said Promenade Park, Glass City Metropark, and Middlegrounds Metropark will offer the best views. It recommends arriving by 9:00 p.m.

Food trucks will be set up in the surrounding parks in advance of the show, starting at 5:00 p.m in Promenade Park and Glass City Metropark.

Road closures begin July 2 at 9:00 p.m. The impacted roads include the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge; Jefferson Avenue, Adams Street, and Jackson Street from North St. Clair Street to Summit Street; Summit Street from Cherry Street to Washington Street, and Monroe Street from North Superior Street to Summit Street.

Starting at 9:45 p.m., Front Street from Main Street to East Broadway will close, according to city officials.

Spectators also have a chance to get vaccinated ahead of the fireworks display. The health department and the VProject will administer COVID-19 vaccinations in Promenade Park from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m and at the Glass City Metropark from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

