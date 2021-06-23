Toledo police add a special unit called the Tactical Medical team to go on high risk operations with SWAT

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They negotiate with barricaded suspects and rush into dangerous situations. Toledo’s SWAT team is an elite unit, and now, it’s added a new unit with six new members to the team.

The Tactical Medical Team was created after Officer Brandon Stalker was killed in the line of duty during a barricade situation.

Six officers certified as EMTs ride along with the SWAT team to high risk calls. They are experts in trauma medicine and triage, carrying a medical bag with everything they need to save a life.

“When the SWAT team is going to go in. Where the action is a hot zone, that’s going to be for the tactical team, the swat team members. In a warm zone we’re going to have either a Toledo tactical medic and maybe a CRU personnel with a helmet and body armor on them.” said Captain Joe Heffernan.

The special unit has been out almost a half dozen times with the SWAT team.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.