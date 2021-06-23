Washington Township debates fixing township hall

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A board of trustees meeting in Washington Township got heated Tuesday night. The topic was what to do about the aging township hall. The building was built in 1927 and is now in need of major renovations. But People are fighting to save it.

“The post office looked at me kind of strange when I walked in and bought 1,200 postage stamps,” says former Washington Township trustee Jerry Mayfield.

Mayfield used all those stamps to mail letters to every single resident in the township. He shared his concerns about the current trustees’ plan to sell the current township hall and build a new one.

Spurred by the letter, dozens filled the room at the trustee meeting to object to the plan.

“What I see is dereliction of duty on the trustees part, letting the building go by the wayside and not repairing the roof,” says another former trustee Camille Hammer.

The trustees estimate repairs at $200,000. Right now, all employees are being relocated to the fire department as the building is not considered safe.

“I always felt bad for our police department, and one thing I can say for sure is that by far, our police working conditions are the worst I’ve seen,” says Ronald Kay, fire chief.

The new building would be located on Summit and Coveview, on a lot that has been for sale for decades. Residents are concerned about the cost of buying the land and constructing a new building, but trustees say they won’t use a levy to cover the costs.

“We want to make the right decision. Because once we’re not trustees, it’s still going to affect us in the future,” says trustee Kellie Schlachter.

But for many, what it really comes down to is a deep affection for a building with so much history.

“It’s been around for almost 100 years. That building was one of the three original Washington Township fire departments... So maintaining the building does have a deep tie to Washington Township,” says longtime resident Matt Hart.

The trustees say they are only in the beginning stages of the plan, and welcome input from voters before they make any commitments. Meanwhile, people at the meeting say they want to make this a central issue of the upcoming campaign for November’s election, and are asking the trustees to wait to make any decision until then.

