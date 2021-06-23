WLS launches foundation, receives hefty grant
ProMedica is donating 85,000 to support Career Tech students
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Washington Local Schools launched its foundation Wednesday with the goal to keep the connection between the district and alumni strong.
ProMedica is giving the foundation a major gift to give it a head start in the process.
The health care system is donating $85,000 to support Whitmer’s Career Tech students.
