6/24/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Keep the rain gear handy the next several days
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Showers (and a few storms) developing after 2am, muggy, lows near 70. FRIDAY: Showers and storms likely, breezy, humid, heavy downpours and gusty winds possible in a few storms, highs near 80. SATURDAY: Showers and storms likely, especially early in the day, highs in the mid 80s. SUNDAY: Chance of storms, mainly later in the day, highs again in the mid 80s.

