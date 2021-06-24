6/24/21: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Showers (and a few storms) developing after 2am, muggy, lows near 70. FRIDAY: Showers and storms likely, breezy, humid, heavy downpours and gusty winds possible in a few storms, highs near 80. SATURDAY: Showers and storms likely, especially early in the day, highs in the mid 80s. SUNDAY: Chance of storms, mainly later in the day, highs again in the mid 80s.