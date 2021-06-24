Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse

By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (Gray News) - A video shows a large portion of a residential building in South Florida collapse.

The collapse happened early Thursday morning in Surfside, which is north of Miami Beach, and rescuers are scrambling to find survivors.

The video obtained by Andy Slater shows the portion of the building come down in two parts.

Many are feared to be dead as a result of the collapse, and dozens have been rescued from the 12-story building.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a homicide after the body of Theodore Walker was found at...
Authorities investigating homicide at Ottawa Park
With the city of Birmingham about to consider a COVID vaccine lottery, we're asking if those...
And the 5th and final winner of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million drawing is...
The grants include $12 million for the Maumee River cleanup, and $400,000 for the City of Toledo.
City employee suspended after gun stolen from cab of garbage truck
One person was injured after a stabbing on Addie Way in Toledo on Wednesday, June 23.
Police make arrest in Wednesday morning stabbing
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

FILE- In this April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly and Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly to seek FDA approval for potential Alzheimer’s drug
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, a U.S. Department of Homeland Security plaque is...
US blocks solar panel materials from China over labor abuses
President Joe Biden stands with a bipartisan group of senators in front of the White House on...
‘We have a deal’: Biden, bipartisan senators agree on infrastructure
The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk'emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in...
Report: Over 600 bodies found at Indigenous school in Canada
FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships