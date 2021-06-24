Club teaches kids water polo and life lessons

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Water Polo Club has been hard at work teaching 6th-12th grade boys and girls in northwest Ohio about the century year old Olympic game and some valuable life lessons.

The game of water polo is a technical one, that requires focus and endurance from its players.

“It doesn’t matter how big or how small you are... how heavy or how thin your... you can play water polo, you just need to be very tolerant.” says Head Coach Alberto Almedia.

While all players say the sport is both physically and mentally challenging, some say the team bond that has developed is one of the main reasons they keep playing the game.

“All the kids are just fun to play with, the coach is an amazing coach. and its not and easy sport... So if you like challenging yourself its a good challenge,” says Wil Boyer.

“I was really quiet and introverted... so it really helped me come out of my shell more and I made a lot of friends. All of them are like family now,” says Nora Joelson.

“They really fell in love with the family atmosphere with the other players and really the comradery. It so beneficial in multiple ways from all the calories they burn and the exercise they get. As well as all the participation they get to do,” says Eric Boyner, parent of two players.

The Sylvania Water Polo Club will be having a camp on July 19-23 for 6th-8th graders of all genders to come try out water polo.

The event will teach newcomers how to play the game and give them a chance scrimmage, to see what the game is really like.

To find out more information on the event visit https://www.sylvaniawaterpolo.com/tryit.

