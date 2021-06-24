Families seek tutoring, summer program to make up for “lost year”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every family had a different circumstance to overcome this year, between hybrid and completely remote learning, but these ongoing changes posed a threat to education that many are calling, “The Lost Year.

So, with the summer months, many are taking advantage of this time to make sure their kids don’t fall behind.

Some families are turning to Sylvan Learning Toledo for private education with certified instructors K-12. Besides private tutoring in the core classes like reading, writing, and math, they also offer online tutoring and study programs, geared at helping kids establish successful routines and habits. Tamara Callejas, the center director, says reading is a major focus among the young ones.

“You have your lost year, or the ‘COVID learning loss’ as a lot of people have started calling it, going into summer learning loss,” Callejas said. “So I think you have seen bigger gaps this year than what we’ve maybe seen in years past, and families are concerned.”

For George Hamden and his grandson Joaquin, Sylvan is helping him catch up after falling behind from virtual learning to go into second grade strong in the fall.

“We’re at a point now where I think we have to go that extra step. Education to him and to us, that’s it. It’s his future,” says Hamden.

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library branches are also offering free summer reading programs and have invested in the online educational database from tutor.com, where kids can practice reading, writing, math and even SAT & ACT Prep completely free, for all those who have a library card.

“Having tutor.com, having all of our libraries open to help any parents and kids, that’s just what we’re trying to do, to be a hub for the community,” said Kelsey Rader, Media Relations Coordinator for Toledo Public Libraries.

The Art Tatum Zone is also hosting free in-person 5-week summer programs, starting July 5, where students spend full days getting to participate in sports, art, reading, writing, math, and special workshops from the Toledo Museum of Art and Imagination Station.

“We think education is a key to a great future, and so we want to make sure that key is placed firmly in the hands of the families and the students that we serve,” said Christine Sweeney, Executive Director of the Art Tatum Zone.

