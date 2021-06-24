Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Families seek tutoring, summer program to make up for “lost year”

Families seek tutoring and summer programs to make up for "Lost Year"
Families seek tutoring and summer programs to make up for "Lost Year"(Ashley Bornancin)
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every family had a different circumstance to overcome this year, between hybrid and completely remote learning, but these ongoing changes posed a threat to education that many are calling, “The Lost Year.

So, with the summer months, many are taking advantage of this time to make sure their kids don’t fall behind.

Some families are turning to Sylvan Learning Toledo for private education with certified instructors K-12. Besides private tutoring in the core classes like reading, writing, and math, they also offer online tutoring and study programs, geared at helping kids establish successful routines and habits. Tamara Callejas, the center director, says reading is a major focus among the young ones.

“You have your lost year, or the ‘COVID learning loss’ as a lot of people have started calling it, going into summer learning loss,” Callejas said. “So I think you have seen bigger gaps this year than what we’ve maybe seen in years past, and families are concerned.”

For George Hamden and his grandson Joaquin, Sylvan is helping him catch up after falling behind from virtual learning to go into second grade strong in the fall.

“We’re at a point now where I think we have to go that extra step. Education to him and to us, that’s it. It’s his future,” says Hamden.

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library branches are also offering free summer reading programs and have invested in the online educational database from tutor.com, where kids can practice reading, writing, math and even SAT & ACT Prep completely free, for all those who have a library card.

“Having tutor.com, having all of our libraries open to help any parents and kids, that’s just what we’re trying to do, to be a hub for the community,” said Kelsey Rader, Media Relations Coordinator for Toledo Public Libraries.

The Art Tatum Zone is also hosting free in-person 5-week summer programs, starting July 5, where students spend full days getting to participate in sports, art, reading, writing, math, and special workshops from the Toledo Museum of Art and Imagination Station.

“We think education is a key to a great future, and so we want to make sure that key is placed firmly in the hands of the families and the students that we serve,” said Christine Sweeney, Executive Director of the Art Tatum Zone.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a homicide after the body of Theodore Walker was found at...
Authorities investigating homicide at Ottawa Park
With the city of Birmingham about to consider a COVID vaccine lottery, we're asking if those...
And the 5th and final winner of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million drawing is...
The grants include $12 million for the Maumee River cleanup, and $400,000 for the City of Toledo.
City employee suspended after gun stolen from cab of garbage truck
One person was injured after a stabbing on Addie Way in Toledo on Wednesday, June 23.
Police make arrest in Wednesday morning stabbing
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

Toledo Police are on the scene of an injured man at a Mobil gas station on Dorr St. on...
Police on scene of injured man in west Toledo
TARTA expansion plan faces new challenge
expansion
TARTA funding plan facing new challenge
Ohio announces final Vax-a-Million winners
Ohio announces final Vax-a-Million winners