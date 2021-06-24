Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Family speaks out about devastating fire and how the community can help

A fundraiser will be held for the family on July 17 at Wildwood Environmental Academy
By Alexis Means
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo family of five had to jumped from a second story window to escape the fire that broke out in their house last month. The family is speaking out and asking the community for help. Home surveillance video captured the moments the mother stumbled to a neighbors house for help after escaping a house fire. They family of five jumped out the window. They’re working to rebuild their home, but they need help. They’re hoping local contractors will find it in their hearts to help.

“We have to rewire the whole house. Replace all the windows. Replace all the drywall. Everything had to be completely gutted. So, literally it’s like building a brand new house with prices so high. Lumber is like three times the price what it usually is and it’s going to be very expensive,” said fire victim Heather Beringer.

Faculty and staff at Wildwood Environmental Academy located on 1628 Henthorne drive will hold a spaghetti fundraiser on July 17 from 3-to -7 p.m. for the family.

