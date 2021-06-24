Five foot grass signals safety concerns for neighbors

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At the corner of Upton Ave. and Cone St. two yards and a vacant lot are overgrown.

This is definitely the tallest grass I've ever seen on a vacant lot. pic.twitter.com/xeNerknukG — Tony Geftos (@TonyGeftos13abc) June 24, 2021

“For everybody here, this is a safety issue,” says Jim Studer, who has lived nearby the past 8 years. “At this intersection, when cars come by and stop, they can’t see oncoming traffic and it gets pretty bad.”

Studer says he’s witnessed more than one dozen accidents at this intersection over the years. Many of the accidents, he explains, could be partly attributed to the tall grass that obstructs the view for drivers.

“Unmowed grass is 4 feet, 5 feet high over here. It’s a danger to traffic,” Studer adds.

After Studer contacted the 13abc I-Team, we contacted the city. A spokesperson explains the properties were reported once last year, but not this year. In order for them to be labeled as nuisance properties and added to the city’s mowing list for vacant lots, a work order would need to be submitted more than three times during a single season.

The city is now scheduled to mow these properties and continue to monitor them to see whether they will need to be mowed on a regular basis.

To report a nuisance property with tall grass, you can contact Engage Toledo by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.