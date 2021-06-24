Traffic
Five foot grass signals safety concerns for neighbors

Call to 13abc I-Team prompts action from the city of Toledo
The grass on this vacant lot is getting close to six feet tall in some places.
The grass on this vacant lot is getting close to six feet tall in some places.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At the corner of Upton Ave. and Cone St. two yards and a vacant lot are overgrown.

“For everybody here, this is a safety issue,” says Jim Studer, who has lived nearby the past 8 years. “At this intersection, when cars come by and stop, they can’t see oncoming traffic and it gets pretty bad.”

Studer says he’s witnessed more than one dozen accidents at this intersection over the years. Many of the accidents, he explains, could be partly attributed to the tall grass that obstructs the view for drivers.

“Unmowed grass is 4 feet, 5 feet high over here. It’s a danger to traffic,” Studer adds.

After Studer contacted the 13abc I-Team, we contacted the city. A spokesperson explains the properties were reported once last year, but not this year. In order for them to be labeled as nuisance properties and added to the city’s mowing list for vacant lots, a work order would need to be submitted more than three times during a single season.

The city is now scheduled to mow these properties and continue to monitor them to see whether they will need to be mowed on a regular basis.

To report a nuisance property with tall grass, you can contact Engage Toledo by clicking here.

