Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Former councilmember Scotland pulls petition for Toledo Mayoral race

Former Toledo City Councilmember Jan Scotland pulled petitions for the Toledo Mayoral race on...
Former Toledo City Councilmember Jan Scotland pulled petitions for the Toledo Mayoral race on Thursday, June 24.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former Toledo City Council member Jan Scotland has pulled petitions for the Toledo Mayoral race on Thursday.

Scotland, a Republican and Jefferson Award recipient, has more than 30 years of community service and business experience. He was appointed to the City Council in January 1987.

He served as board president for the East Toledo Family Center, created the Toledo Community Recreation Board in 1995, and founded the Sleepy Hollow Athletic League in ’96.

“While on council, I asked the tough questions on the City of Toledo budget.  My life experiences in the community, on council, on the university level, and in my professional business career have allowed me the opportunity to work with a diverse background in budgets and their goals. I expect the burning campaign issue to be the City of Toledo budget and the question --- how will we spend the $189 million in federal Covid relief headed our way? I look forward to campaigning and having significant feedback from voters on how that money should be spent,”  Scotland in a press release. “But we cannot forget the violence and the safety concerns impacting our children and our neighborhoods. We have some serious issues to address during this campaign.”

Scotland has also helped raise money for the University of Toledo as chair of the President’s Committee for African-American Recruitment, Retention and Scholarship Support which provides scholarships to support African-American students in the health professions. He was also a delegate to the 1988 Republican National Convention.

In 1990, Scotland started his State Farm Insurance business. Prior to that he worked as a purchasing supervisor for Owens-Corning.

Scotland has until 4 p.m. on July 16 to file his petitions with 750 valid signatures. Once certified, he will go through the screening process for the Lucas County Republican Party’s endorsement.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police are investigating a homicide after the body of Theodore Walker was found at...
Authorities investigating homicide at Ottawa Park
With the city of Birmingham about to consider a COVID vaccine lottery, we're asking if those...
And the 5th and final winner of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million drawing is...
The grants include $12 million for the Maumee River cleanup, and $400,000 for the City of Toledo.
City employee suspended after gun stolen from cab of garbage truck
One person was injured after a stabbing on Addie Way in Toledo on Wednesday, June 23.
Police make arrest in Wednesday morning stabbing
Kaele and Sara Polzin were killed in a traffic accident.
Dad witnesses crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

Latest News

FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
President Biden calls on all Americans to honor the fallen by defending democracy this Memorial...
Americans commemorate Memorial Day
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio
Ohio GOP censures 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump