Former councilmember Scotland pulls petition for Toledo Mayoral race

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Former Toledo City Council member Jan Scotland has pulled petitions for the Toledo Mayoral race on Thursday.

Scotland, a Republican and Jefferson Award recipient, has more than 30 years of community service and business experience. He was appointed to the City Council in January 1987.

He served as board president for the East Toledo Family Center, created the Toledo Community Recreation Board in 1995, and founded the Sleepy Hollow Athletic League in ’96.

“While on council, I asked the tough questions on the City of Toledo budget. My life experiences in the community, on council, on the university level, and in my professional business career have allowed me the opportunity to work with a diverse background in budgets and their goals. I expect the burning campaign issue to be the City of Toledo budget and the question --- how will we spend the $189 million in federal Covid relief headed our way? I look forward to campaigning and having significant feedback from voters on how that money should be spent,” Scotland in a press release. “But we cannot forget the violence and the safety concerns impacting our children and our neighborhoods. We have some serious issues to address during this campaign.”

Republican Jan Scotland pulls petitions to run for Toledo Mayor #13abc pic.twitter.com/3lBpQx4Wtc — Shaun Hegarty (@Shaun_Hegarty) June 24, 2021

Scotland has also helped raise money for the University of Toledo as chair of the President’s Committee for African-American Recruitment, Retention and Scholarship Support which provides scholarships to support African-American students in the health professions. He was also a delegate to the 1988 Republican National Convention.

In 1990, Scotland started his State Farm Insurance business. Prior to that he worked as a purchasing supervisor for Owens-Corning.

Scotland has until 4 p.m. on July 16 to file his petitions with 750 valid signatures. Once certified, he will go through the screening process for the Lucas County Republican Party’s endorsement.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.