June 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Today will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s. More clouds arrive this evening and overnight. Showers and storms are very likely on Friday. A strong storm with gusty winds is possible late in the day. Morning showers are likely on Saturday. However, the front is expected to retreat northwest late day. As a result, the rain chances will start dropping Saturday evening and most of Sunday will stay dry. Scattered showers and storms make a return during the work week. A couple inches of rain or more is still possible, but the biggest flooding threat will be towards western Indiana.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.