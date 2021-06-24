Traffic
Lawmakers discuss bipartisan infrastructure agreement

Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News...
Lawmakers discuss their bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau.(Gray DC)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that “we have a deal,” signaling a bipartisan agreement on a $953 billion infrastructure plan that would achieve his top legislative priority and validate his efforts to reach across the political aisle.

Biden made a surprise appearance in front of the cameras with members of the group of senators, Republicans and Democrats, after an agreement was reached Thursday. Details of the deal were scarce to start, but the pared-down plan, with $559 billion in new spending, has rare bipartisan backing and could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals later on.

The president said not everyone got what they wanted and that other White House priorities would be done separately in a congressional budget process known as reconciliation.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with lawmakers to get their thoughts on the developments.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

