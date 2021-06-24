ODH, TLCHD teaming up for mobile vaccination clinics this summer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health and Toledo-Lucas County Health Department are teaming up to bring mobile vaccine clinics to the area this summer.

“We are trying new, creative ways through various incentives, promoting people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Public health is trying to knock down all barriers and make it convenient as possible for those who haven’t gotten their vaccination yet,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Eric Zgodzinski.

The ODH mobile vaccination clinic will be available in Lucas County for multiple clinics between June 24-July 14. The clinic details are as follows:

Thursday, June 24: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jeep Country Federal Credit Union, 559 E. Manhattan Blvd., Toledo, OH 43608

Friday, June 25: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Ye Olde Cock n Bull, 9 N. Huron St., Toledo, OH 43604

Saturday, June 26: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 27: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Crosby Arts Festival, 900 Oneida St., Toledo, OH 43608

Saturday, July 10: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stanley’s Market, 3302 Stickney Ave., Toledo, OH 43608

Wednesday, July 14: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jerusalem Township Office, 9501 Jerusalem Rd., Curtice, OH 43412

The vaccines are available to anyone ages 12 and older, but people ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointments are necessary.

Ohioans can find more vaccination opportunities or schedule appointments by visiting gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634). Walk-in appointments are available at many providers statewide.

Anyone with questions regarding COVID-19 vaccination within the state of Ohio can learn more at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.

