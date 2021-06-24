Traffic
Ohio House passes transgender athlete ban by attaching it to NCAA compensation bill moments before vote

Republican Jenna Powell (R - Arcanum) introduced an amendment to the bill that would ban transgender girls from competing in high school athletics.
(ohio.org)
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The floor of the Ohio House of Representatives erupted in outrage and heated debate Thursday night just moments before the chamber was set to vote on a bill that would allow NCAA athletes to earn money from their name, image, and likeness (NIL). The reason? At the last moment, Republican Jenna Powell (R - Arcanum) introduced an amendment to the bill that would ban transgender girls from competing in high school athletics.

The amendment passed in a vote of 54-40 and was added to the bill. A short time later, the bill itself passed in a 57-36 vote. The NIL bill, which originally passed the Ohio Senate in a unanimous vote, will now return to the chamber for additional debate on the new amendment and a second vote to concur (or not) with the new House version. From there, the question of whether it makes its way to the governor’s desk depends on what the Senate decides.

Notably, the Ohio General Assembly was already considering a bill, introduced by Powell, that would create the same ban. That bill, titled the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” is similar to legislation introduced in dozens of state legislatures this year. That bill, however, has been stuck in committee. This amendment, if accepted, would bypass that process and introduce the controversial ban as part of a separate bill that has broad bipartisan support.

