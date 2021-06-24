Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
TPS Head Start grant increases by $1.2 million

The added funds means the district can add students and hire 25 new staff members
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The TPS Head Start grant has been increased by $1.2 million for the 2021-22 school year.

It means the district will be hiring 25 new staff members, open 7 new classrooms and add 119 students to the program.

TPS Head Start prepares kids for Kindergarten and beyond.

“We talk a lot about the ABC’s and the 123′s, and they are really important and we get that,” Ann Newton is the Director of Early Childhood said. “But we are so much more than that, we are about getting these kids to make friends, interact with adults, follow simple directions, so when they step foot in the kindergarten classroom they have those daily routines down to learn.”

To enroll visit tps.org or call 419-671-9100

