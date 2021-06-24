TPS Head Start grant increases by $1.2 million

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The TPS Head Start grant has been increased by $1.2 million for the 2021-22 school year.

It means the district will be hiring 25 new staff members, open 7 new classrooms and add 119 students to the program.

TPS Head Start prepares kids for Kindergarten and beyond.

“We talk a lot about the ABC’s and the 123′s, and they are really important and we get that,” Ann Newton is the Director of Early Childhood said. “But we are so much more than that, we are about getting these kids to make friends, interact with adults, follow simple directions, so when they step foot in the kindergarten classroom they have those daily routines down to learn.”

To enroll visit tps.org or call 419-671-9100

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.