6/25: Dan’s Friday Evening Forecast

Strong storms possible Friday PM; weekend washout unlikely
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Slight risk (2/5) bullseye over NW Ohio / SE Michigan this evening, with cells expected to develop in the next couple of hours. Damaging winds possible; isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out, even with the clouds/rain keeping instability down. Still eyeing at least 2-3″ rain totals northwest of Toledo, with locally higher amounts possible through Saturday morning. After a thorough soaking to kick off the weekend, we’ll be dodging more scattered showers/storms Saturday... though most PM storms should stay north of the state line, with highs in the mid-80s.

