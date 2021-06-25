Traffic
Cedar Point moves to full capacity in July

150th anniversary for Cedar Point.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Starting in July, Cedar Point will end reservation requirements, opening the amusement park at full capacity for anyone that comes to visit.

Reservations will still be required for the Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, however.

Cedar Point also kicks off its 150th Anniversary Celebration tomorrow.

That includes giving away 51 lifetime passes, one to a lucky guest every night between June 26 and August 15.

Most nights the park will be open until 10 p.m., as well as an 11 p.m. closing time for July 4th and the park’s Light Up The Point fireworks display.

