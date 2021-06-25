Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

City reminds property owners of lead safe ordiance deadline

Officials with the City of Toledo reminded property owners of the upcoming deadline for the...
Officials with the City of Toledo reminded property owners of the upcoming deadline for the lead safety ordinance during a press conference on Friday, June 25.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials from the City of Toledo came together Friday morning to remind the public that properties must be registered with the Lucas County Auditor’s Office by Wednesday for the Residential Rental Properties and Lead Safety Compliance law.

“Rental property owners must register with the county auditor before Wednesday,” Department of Neighborhoods director Rosalyn Clemens said. “We have made this process very easy. It can be completed online on the auditor’s website.”

The law requires rental properties built before 1978 with four units or fewer, and family childcare homes built before 1978, to obtain lead-safe certificates. The law has a five-year compliance schedule, with the first and most at-risk properties required to be certified by June 30, 2022, and all to reach compliance by Dec. 31, 2026.

Information on the registration process, and Toledo’s lead-safe law, can be found at toledoleadsafe.com/forowners.

“Though every one of Toledo’s zip codes is considered high risk for lead poisoning, the highest risk is in our majority-minority and high rental housing neighborhoods, where property values tend to be lower and deferred maintenance -- chipping and peeling paint -- is also more likely,” Ms. Clemens said.

Stephanie Beebe, the city’s lead safe coordinator with the Department of Neighborhoods, said more than 3,000 new properties have registered since the city passed the ordinance in October.

“We are continuing to provide resources to owners, including our Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes grant, which provides lead abatement for both owner-occupant and rental owners,” Beebe said. “We also have an Early Bird Match grant, which provides a 50 percent match, up to $5,000 per unit, for a rental owners’ costs to become certified lead-safe under the ordinance. Whether that’s just your inspection or a whole new exterior paint job.”

The Early Bird Matching Grant incentivizes owners to comply early with the law’s five-year phase-in to improve the health and wellbeing of tenants, and to avoid fines. The grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Community Development Block Grant. More information on the grant, and the application, can be found at ToledoLeadSafe.com/match.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff on Cottage Ave. in north Toledo on...
Two people detained after standoff situation Friday in north Toledo
With the city of Birmingham about to consider a COVID vaccine lottery, we're asking if those...
And the 5th and final winner of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million drawing is...
Toledo Police are on the scene of an injured man at a Mobil gas station on Dorr St. on...
Police on scene of injured man in west Toledo
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
He's gotten hundreds of tattoos since his diagnosis
Linked through ink: Man gets hundreds of tattoos after terminal cancer diagnosis

Latest News

The festival returns after last year's pause, bringing 130 artists from throughout the country.
Crosby Festival of the Arts returns after pandemic pause
Offc. Darrian Young was killed in a car accident while on duty in June 2020.
Woman accused of killing Monroe Co. animal control officer in crash pleads no contest, found guilty of murder
The festival returns after last year's pause, bringing 130 artists from throughout the country.
Crosby Festival of the Arts Returns
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Police issue warrants for Toledo man wanted for domestic violence, assault