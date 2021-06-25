City reminds property owners of lead safe ordiance deadline

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials from the City of Toledo came together Friday morning to remind the public that properties must be registered with the Lucas County Auditor’s Office by Wednesday for the Residential Rental Properties and Lead Safety Compliance law.

“Rental property owners must register with the county auditor before Wednesday,” Department of Neighborhoods director Rosalyn Clemens said. “We have made this process very easy. It can be completed online on the auditor’s website.”

The law requires rental properties built before 1978 with four units or fewer, and family childcare homes built before 1978, to obtain lead-safe certificates. The law has a five-year compliance schedule, with the first and most at-risk properties required to be certified by June 30, 2022, and all to reach compliance by Dec. 31, 2026.

Information on the registration process, and Toledo’s lead-safe law, can be found at toledoleadsafe.com/forowners.

“Though every one of Toledo’s zip codes is considered high risk for lead poisoning, the highest risk is in our majority-minority and high rental housing neighborhoods, where property values tend to be lower and deferred maintenance -- chipping and peeling paint -- is also more likely,” Ms. Clemens said.

Stephanie Beebe, the city’s lead safe coordinator with the Department of Neighborhoods, said more than 3,000 new properties have registered since the city passed the ordinance in October.

“We are continuing to provide resources to owners, including our Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes grant, which provides lead abatement for both owner-occupant and rental owners,” Beebe said. “We also have an Early Bird Match grant, which provides a 50 percent match, up to $5,000 per unit, for a rental owners’ costs to become certified lead-safe under the ordinance. Whether that’s just your inspection or a whole new exterior paint job.”

The Early Bird Matching Grant incentivizes owners to comply early with the law’s five-year phase-in to improve the health and wellbeing of tenants, and to avoid fines. The grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Community Development Block Grant. More information on the grant, and the application, can be found at ToledoLeadSafe.com/match.

