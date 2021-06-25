Traffic
Crosby Festival of the Arts returns after pandemic pause

The highly anticipated arts festival returns with 130 artists from throughout the country.
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special Toledo tradition, the Toledo GROWs 55th Annual Crosby Festival of the Arts, kicks off Friday night.

The festival was put on pause last year and resumes this weekend at Toledo’s Botanical Gardens. One hundred-and-thirty artists from across the country will be spread out across the grounds, all featuring different mediums like ceramics, photography, mixed media.

The event will also feature nine different concessions with food trucks, live music, and a mobile vaccination clinic hosted by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department. Food vendors featured include Deet’s BBQ, Eric’s Ice Cream, Frenzy on the Go, Island Noodles, The Leaf and Seed, The Loaded Chicken, Mediterranean Cuisine, Snowie Summers, and Susie’s Lemonade.

It’s also an important fundraiser that raises about 20% of the yearly budget for Toledo GROWs to help it continue its work with the community in gardens and teaching people about growing and eating healthy food.

“Artists are dying to get back out. The artists that do these art shows like this, part of what they love is getting to talk to people, talking to them about their work, seeing the people that are buying their work, they just love being out here,” said Yvonne Dubielak, Executive Director of Toledo GROWs.

Dubielak encourages everyone to get tickets ahead of time for safety purposes to keep the lines flowing. Parking is available at the Meijer on Central Ave., with shuttles taking people to the event and back. Handicapped parking is available on the festival grounds, at the Elmer Drive main entrance.

Tickets for the Crosby Festival of the Arts are $12 and must be purchased online at toledgrows.org. Children 12 and under are free, but they must have a pre-sale ticket. Metroparks Toledo members receive two admissions at half off, with a discount code from the Metroparks. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.toledogrows.org

Schedule

Friday: 6-9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday: 10-4 p.m.

