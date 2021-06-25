House budget equalizes school funding for first time

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan House of Representatives has approved a budget for the upcoming fiscal year. It includes up to $16.7 billion for K-12 schools across the state.

The budget will provide a solution for previous funding gaps between wealthy and poorer schools in the state by giving every school district $8,700 per student.

This is the first time every school gets the same amount since Michigan changed how it funds schools 27 years ago.

“It represents a transformational change in education funding,” said David Crim, Michigan Education Association spokesman.

“This is a game changer for schools in the state of Michigan,” said Peter Spadafore, Michigan Association of Superintendents & Administrators spokesman. “Every child has unique needs when it comes to learning and every district has different abilities to serve. By equalizing that funding, we are recognizing we have a foundation allowance system where every at least the same amount of money for their education.”

Spadafore said this means schools, like the Lansing School District which will get more than an extra $400 per student, will be able to put more money in the classroom.

“This increase will be significant in helping to address the teacher shortage in the long term. We will be able to offer more attractive salary benefits, we’ll be able to invest in more teachers,” he said.

The budget proposal also sends more than $4 million in federal coronavirus relief to schools. Under federal guidelines, this money needs to be used for school councilors and physiologists and other services.

“There are many students with serious social and emotional needs that can be met with these new staff people on board,” said Crim.

Every school district will see at least a 2% increase per student allowance, no matter how much they were getting before.

Now, schools are hoping the Senate will pass the measure as it stands right now so they can set their budgets by July 1.

