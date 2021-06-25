Traffic
June 25th Weather Forecast

Heavy Rain At Times Today & Tonight
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and storms are likely today with highs in the upper 70s. Training thunderstorms are likely tonight mainly along and north of US 24. That will lead to very heavy rain. Showers will continue into early Saturday morning. While a few afternoon storms are likely, a drier trend is expected as we get into the evening hours. Most of Sunday is expected to be dry, but a few storms are possible. Scattered storms are likely Monday through next Thursday with highs in the low to middle 80s.

