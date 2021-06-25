Mercy Health donates $1M to Metroparks Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A big announcement came Friday in the improvement initiative along the Maumee River near downtown Toledo.

Glass City Metropark just opened to the public a few months ago. But that’s only the beginning of a massive overhaul of the riverside.

Ally Effler, Chief of Philanthropy with Metroparks Toledo tells 13abc, “If we can connect people into the water and have them experience it, we will take a big step forward in helping people really solve some of our water issues here.”

That means transforming 300 acres along the Maumee River. The project comes with a price tag of $200m. And mercy health just wrote a big check – one million dollars – to Metroparks Toledo to help out.

President of Mercy Health, Bob Baxter says, “For us, the connection for what the Metroparks is doing really has to do with the body, mind, and spirit, which is part of our healing ministry.”

Baxter says that Metroparks Toledo has always succeeded in its projects to get people outside, and this was one that mercy was eager to be part of.

He says, “There’s a lot of studies that indicate that being out in nature supports mental health or whether it’s just to commune with the spirituality that the outdoors provides.”

Leaders with Metroparks Toledo, like Effler, say projects like this do just that. One method: “FitParks”.

She explains, “Which are different ways to get people out and into the parks and experiencing things like biking or climbing or kayaking, and we have more to come.”

Three of those FitParks already exist at wildwood, Farnsworth, and oOak Openings. And by next summer, the cove at Glass City Metropark will also give visitors plenty of ways to interact.

“You’re going to see people fishing there,” says Effler, “Kids playing on the boardwalk, you’re going to see the kayakers out there, and it is one of those high-activation spaces that will draw people into our community.”

Effler says that the entire Glass City Metropark, once the project is finished, will include Glass City Metropark itself, an area from the Anthony Wayne Bridge to the Veterans Glass City Skyway, a five-mile Riverwalk loop, and various park activities throughout.

Phase Two construction is set to begin in July, and The Cove at Glass City Metropark should be open to the public sometime next summer.

