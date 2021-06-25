Neighbors fed up with smell from “cat house”

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A boarded up house on the 1100 block of S. Wheeling St. in Oregon has some neighbors staying indoors.

“Can’t sit on the porch and relax cause of the stench,” explains one neighbor who goes by “Biff.” He’s calling out the owner of the house, which the City of Oregon has labeled a nuisance property.

Biff labels it a “cat house.”

“This one’s abandoned. Just full of cats. It’s a cat house,” says BIff. “Depends on the wind direction. All you smell is cat urine. It’s ridiculous.”

According to the city, no people live in the house, but there are plenty of cats. The building and zoning commissioner confirms the property owner stops by once a day and feeds the housecats who stay indoors, but the smell is wafting outside and down the block.

Now the city is issuing an order for the owner to clear the air or face legal action.

