Traffic
Hope for the Hungry
Birthday Club
First Responder of the Week
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Neighbors fed up with smell from “cat house”

City of Oregon gives owners 7 days to clear the air
By Tony Geftos
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - A boarded up house on the 1100 block of S. Wheeling St. in Oregon has some neighbors staying indoors.

“Can’t sit on the porch and relax cause of the stench,” explains one neighbor who goes by “Biff.” He’s calling out the owner of the house, which the City of Oregon has labeled a nuisance property.

Biff labels it a “cat house.”

“This one’s abandoned. Just  full of cats. It’s a cat house,” says BIff. “Depends on the wind direction. All you smell is cat urine. It’s ridiculous.”

According to the city, no people live in the house, but there are plenty of cats. The building and zoning commissioner confirms the property owner stops by once a day and feeds the housecats who stay indoors, but the smell is wafting outside and down the block.

Now the city is issuing an order for the owner to clear the air or face legal action.

If you live in the city of Oregon, you can report nuisance properties by filling out the form here.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police and SWAT are on the scene of a standoff on Cottage Ave. in north Toledo on...
Two people detained after standoff situation Friday in north Toledo
With the city of Birmingham about to consider a COVID vaccine lottery, we're asking if those...
And the 5th and final winner of Ohio’s Vax-A-Million drawing is...
Toledo Police are on the scene of an injured man at a Mobil gas station on Dorr St. on...
Police on scene of injured man in west Toledo
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
He's gotten hundreds of tattoos since his diagnosis
Linked through ink: Man gets hundreds of tattoos after terminal cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Two people detained after standoff situation Friday in north Toledo
Two people arrested after standoff situation Friday in north Toledo
"Very different businesses, but very similar goals, in a lot of ways."
Mercy Health donates $1M to Metroparks Toledo
It has provided tens of thousands to help dozens of animals since 2018
Special Toledo Humane Society fund that’s helped save dozens of lives is running low
It provides money for specialized medical care for shelter animals
Special fund to cover medical costs for shelter animals is running low