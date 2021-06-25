Traffic
Police issue warrants for Toledo man wanted for domestic violence, assault

The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have issued warrants for the arrest of a 42-year-old man wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident from early Friday morning.

Demetrius Heard has warrants issued for domestic violence and assault. He was last seen leaving a unit at the Byrneport Apartments.

Police were called to the 900 block of Byrneport Dr. just after 2:45 a.m. on a shots fired call. Heard and a 22-year-old female had an altercation when Heard fled the apartment. When he left the apartment, the victim heard one round of gunfire.

The victim suffered unspecified injuries, but she refused medical attention.

According to a police report, officers located a spent shell casing and a possible witness.

